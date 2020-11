Colorado Governor Jared Polis wears a face mask as he leaves after a news conference about the state’s response to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis is quarantining after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.

The governor tested negative for the virus Tuesday evening, shortly after he was notified of the exposure.

The governor’s office said he is quarantining per CDC and Colorado Department of Health and Environment guidance. He will be closely monitored and re-tested in the coming days.