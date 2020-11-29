Colorado Gov. Polis, first gentleman test positive for COVID-19

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, front, navigates a set of stairs as he heads into a news conference with his partner, Marlon Reis, about the state’s efforts to cut the spread of the new coronavirus Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and his partner, First Gentleman Marlon Reis, have both tested positive for the coronavirus, the governor’s office said Saturday night.

Both are asymptomatic and feeling well, according to the office. They will continue to isolate in their home.

“Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits,” Polis said in a statement. “No person or family is immune to this virus. I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet from others, and wash your hands regularly.”

On Wednesday, Polis was notified he had been exposed to someone with the virus. He tested negative Wednesday night, and began quarantining per CDC and Colorado Department of Health and Environment guidance.

“The Governor will continue to be closely monitored,” his office said in a statement Saturday. “Gov. Polis will continue to fulfill his duties and responsibilities and continue to work remotely.”