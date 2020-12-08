Colorado First Gentleman released from hospital after coronavirus treatment

FILE—This Oct. 15, 2020, file photo shows Colorado First Gentleman Marlon Reis being guided to a waiting vehicle after speaking during a news conference in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER — First Gentleman Marlon Reis has been released from the hospital after he was admitted for treatment of coronavirus symptoms over the weekend, according to the governor’s office.

Reis and Gov. Jared Polis both tested positive for the virus 10 days ago, on November 28. They were both asymptomatic when they tested positive.

Reis began experiencing worsening symptoms, including cough and shortness of breath, over the weekend and was taken to the hospital Sunday as a precaution.

At the hospital, the First Gentleman received dexamethasone for inflammation and remdesivir. He did not require supplemental oxygen.

The governor’s office said Reis was discharged and returned home Tuesday morning. The office said he is feeling well, and his doctor has advised him to take the steroids for two more days.

“I am so thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff and for the support and well wishes we have received from friends, neighbors, and Coloradans during this time,” Reis said in a statement. “I hold everyone who has been affected by this deadly virus in my heart. Jared and I continue to encourage our fellow Coloradans to remain vigilant, wear masks, stay six feet apart, avoid gatherings, and wash your hands regularly.”

Reis was treated at UCHealth at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The governor drove him home from the hospital.

The governor’s office said Polis is still symptom-free, and will return to public activities as soon as doctors clear him to be around others.