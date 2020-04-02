Colorado extends health insurance special enrollment period

In this Monday, March 30, 2020 photo, physician’s assistant Stephanie Kuenn puts on protective gloves before testing patients for COVID-19 at the Summit Community Care Clinic in Frisco, Colo. (Liz Copan/Summit Daily News via AP)

DENVER — Coloradans who are currently without health insurance will have until April 30 to sign up on the state exchange.

State officials announced the extension Thursday. The special open enrollment period was originally set to end Friday.

For anyone who enrolls on Saturday or later, health insurance will go into effect May 1.

Only people who are currently uninsured are eligible to enroll. People who already have coverage will not be able to change plans.

Uninsured spouses and children will be allowed to enroll, even if one spouse or another parent already has insurance.

Coloradans are encouraged to enroll through the state exchange, Connect for Health Colorado. Financial assistance for those who qualify is only available when enrolling through Connect for Health Colorado.

For help with enrollment, call 855-752-6749 or visit connectforhealthco.com/person-help.