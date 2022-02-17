Colorado ends crisis care protocol for hospital staffing

FILE – Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, makes a point during a news conference on the state’s response to the spread of the coronavirus in this file photograph taken Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Denver. Citing declining COVID-19 hospitalizations as the omicron coronavirus variant wanes, Colorado state officials deactivated on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, the state’s crisis standards of care that enabled hospitals and emergency medical responders to prioritize the needs of the most sick and injured and allocate staff as needed to respond to the health crisis. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (AP) — Colorado has ended emergency guidelines designed to ensure that hospitals and ambulances could take care of the most sick or injured patients while tending to a surging COVID-19 patients caseload.

The state health department made the announcement Thursday, Feb. 17. Chief Medical Officer Eric France says coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have declined in recent weeks as the omicron variant of the virus wanes.

The standards were enacted for hospital staffing in November and for ambulance crews and emergency responders in January. They allowed health care providers to prioritize care for COVID patients and the most sick as the pandemic caused alarming pressure on care providers and resources at medical care facilities.