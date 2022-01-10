Colorado Department of Public Health to send out COVID-19 vaccine reminders

STATEWIDE — Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will send text message reminders to encourage Coloradans to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations. The state will send messages to those whose vaccine records in the Colorado Immunization Information System indicate they are due for a booster.

CDPHE will send texts to people ages 18 and up who have received two doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least five months ago and haven’t received a third dose. The group will also send reminders to parents and guardians of children ages 12-17 whose records indicate they received two doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least five months ago and are due for a third.

Last week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their recommended timeline for when people can get a third dose after a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine primary series to 5 months. C

oloradans should get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to ensure the highest level of protection against the virus if they qualify as the following:

Are 12 or older and received their second dose of Pfizer at least five months ago.

Are 18 or older and received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna at least five months ago.

Text messages will originate from 45778.

The texts for Coloradans ages 18+ will read:

English:

State public health records show you received 2 doses of a Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccine at least 5 months ago and are due for a third dose (booster). Get up to date on your COVID vaccines today! To find a clinic near you visit: https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine/where-you-can-get-vaccinated or call 1-877-268-2926 to make an appointment.

Spanish

Los registros estatales de salud pública indican que recibió 2 dosis de una serie de vacuna Pfizer o Moderna COVID hace al menos 5 meses y debe recibir una tercera dosis (de refuerzo). ¡Póngase al día con sus vacunas contra el COVID hoy! Para encontrar una clínica cerca de Ud. visite https://covid19.colorado.gov/espanol/dondevacunarse o llame al 1-877-268-2926 para programar una cita.

The messages for parents and guardians of children ages 12-17 will read:

English:

State public health records show your child/children received 2 doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine at least 5 months ago and are due for a third dose (booster). Get them caught up on COVID vaccines today! To find a clinic near you visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine/where-you-can-get-vaccinated or call 1-877-268-2926 to make an appointment.

Spanish:

Los registros estatales de salud pública indican que su hijo/hijos recibieron 2 dosis de la vacuna Pfizer COVID hace 5 meses y deben recibir una tercera dosis (de refuerzo). ¡Póngalos al día con la vacuna contra el COVID hoy! Para encontrar una clínica cerca de usted visite https://covid19.colorado.gov/espanol/dondevacunarse o llámenos al 1-877-268-2926 para programar una cita.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.