Colorado Department of Health expands availability of vaccination sites

DENVER – Colorado Department of Health and Environment is expanding availability at vaccination sites across the state.

Each site has the capability to administer up to 1,000 doses per day (pending on the date)

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park large community vaccination site in Commerce City will continue operations until October 5

Aurora Municipal Center (October 3)

Southwest Plaza in Littleton (October 3)

Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs (October 3)

The sites in Aurora, Littleton and Colorado Springs will continue operating with a daily capacity of up to 250 doses administered per day after the above dates.

Although appointments are not required, registration links are listed at covid19.colorado.gov/vaccinefinder.

CDPHE is reminding Coloradans that these sites offer first, second and third vaccine doses. A third can be either an additional dose or a booster dose. Booster doses are authorized for certain Coloradans at high risk for infection.

Additional doses are currently authorized for immunocompromised Coloradans. Find out if you are eligible for an additional or booster dose.

No insurance, ID, or appointment is needed to get vaccinated for free at the sites, though Coloradans may sign up for an appointment in advance.

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, CDPHE sent a COVID-19 booster text reminder to individuals due for their booster shot.

This includes adults who have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series six months ago and meet the booster eligibility criteria. Individuals received the following text message:

English:

“Our records show you received 2 doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine 6 months or more ago and are due for a booster. Adults 65+ and adults 18+ who work/live in high risk settings or have certain medical conditions should receive a booster. Click here for more info. Find a clinic and get your booster today!”

Spanish:

Los archivos indican que recibió 2 dosis de la vacuna Pfizer COVID hace 6 meses o más y debe recibir una dosis de refuerzo. Mayores de 65+ y de 18 + con afecciones médicas o que viven o trabajan en un ambiente de alto riesgo deben recibir una dosis de refuerzo. Inf. de dosis de refuerzo. ¡Ubique una clínica y reciba un refuerzo hoy!

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.