Colorado Department of Corrections began vaccinating staff and inmates

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) is on schedule with the state plan regarding vaccinations. CDOC confirms that they have begun vaccinating staff and inmates that are over the age of 70.

Inmate status will not make a difference in terms of timing of receipt of the vaccine, according to the CDOC. Someone who falls into a category for early priority of the vaccine and is in CDOC custody will receive the vaccine at the same time as someone in the same category who is outside CDOC.

CDOC currently has 255 inmates that are aged 70 or over. As of January 8, 86 of those inmates had already been vaccinated and the CDOC is currently working on vaccinating the rest to meet the Governor’s deadline of vaccinating Coloradans 70 years or older by February 28th.

CDOC has administered 2,061 vaccines, and will be continuing to vaccinate individuals this week. That number includes frontline healthcare workers, correctional workers and inmates age 70 and over.