Colorado COVID numbers cause concern over exceeding ICU capacity in December

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) gave an update on the coronavirus in Colorado. They said at this point, the state is at the highest case count since the beginning of the pandemic at over 2,000 cases per day.

At the rate the state is going, Colorado is almost at the same level of hospitalizations it saw this spring at the height of the pandemic, with 847 hospitalized cases as of Wednesday, according to the CDPHE.

With the current transmission rates, state officials expect those numbers to exceed that level in the next two or three days.

The state Epidemiologist said Colorado could exceed ICU hospital capacity in late December.

The health department suggests that everyone get a flu shot – so that people aren’t hospitalized for the flu – and they can ensure coronavirus patients have enough hospital beds.

Here is the latest data from the state health department:

Here is the latest total cases of coronavirus for El Paso County:

El Paso County moved to Safer Level 2 on Wednesday, November 4.

Under Safer at Home Level 2, indoor restaurants and places of worship are limited to 50% capacity or 50 people (or up to 100 with calculator). Offices and retail can operate at 50% capacity. Gyms can operate at 25% capacity, or 50 people. There is a cap of 175 people on outdoor events.

Case data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.