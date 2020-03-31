Colorado coronavirus relief fund now accepting grant applications

Packages of bread and rolls wait for orders on the loading dock at the branch of the Volunteers of America as daily demands for food increase while most vulnerable individuals and families shelter inside to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus Monday, March 23, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado coronavirus relief fund launched earlier this month is now accepting applications from organizations that are working to help their communities during the pandemic.

The Colorado COVID Relief Fund launched earlier this month. Nonprofits, local governments, school districts, and small businesses may be eligible to apply.

The money will go toward organizations working on prevention, impact, and recovery efforts. Examples include organizations offering medical and cleaning supplies, food services, early childhood education, small business support, behavioral health services, and more.

As of Monday, there is $7.8 million in the fund. Organizations can apply for grants up to $25,000 each.

Organizations in El Paso and Teller counties may also be eligible for funding from the Pikes Peak Community Foundation.

Small businesses in the Pikes Peak region who do not qualify for one of these grants may be eligible for a $25,000 loan from the Survive and Thrive COS Fund.

