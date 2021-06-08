Colorado company with staff in Nepal has 13 of its 30 employees contract COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — As things slowly start to return to pre-pandemic levels here in the United States, other parts of the world are still struggling to get a grip on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global impact is affecting many multi-national companies, including some with Colorado connections.

One of those companies is K&A Engineering Consulting. Its president and CEO lives in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

Purna Kharel was born and raised in Nepal.

While most of his staff works here in the United States, he also has 30 staff members working in Kathmandu.

Nepal is a small country situated between China and India. It has open borders with India, which has lead to skyrocketing COVID cases and deaths.

“A country one tenth the size of the United States by population we’re getting like almost 40% new cases every day. And deaths were skyrocketing. It’s a small country and we don’t have a lot of infrastructure like hospitals, vaccines and stuff like that. It was really bad,” said Kharel.

In Nepal, 13 of Kharel’s 30-person staff contracted COVID-19 recently due to the surge in cases over there.

“The head of our operation in Nepal really took initiative to push everybody to get vaccinated before even COVID hit hard in Nepal. So that was good news. They all got vaccinated, at least one dose. Because of that, none of them had any severe symptoms,” said Kharel.

While the Nepal staff infected with COVID-19 was recovering from the virus, staff members here in the United States got together and produced a digital video sending messages of hope to their colleagues overseas.

K&A Engineering Consulting saw significant growth during the pandemic, despite plenty of challenges.

“We actually doubled our work force in the last 12 months. We’re actually looking at tripling our work force in the next 12 months. So that’s all about our agility and being ready to respond to situations like this,” Kharel explained.

Kharel plans to move his corporate headquarters to Colorado in the next 12-24 months.