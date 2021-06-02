Colorado Comeback: 25 vaccinated students receiving scholarships

COLORADO – Governor Jared Polis is giving Coloradans an incentive to get vaccinated. The state is rolling out a giveaway for teenagers. This comes after launching the Colorado Comeback Cash Lottery for people 18 and older.

The chance to win a college scholarship starts with getting the vaccine. Gov. Polis announcing, 25 Colorado kids will receive a $50,000 scholarship over the next few weeks. Five kids will be selected every week for the next five weeks.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated please get vaccinated as quickly as possible. Not only are you protecting your own life but you’re giving yourself a chance to win a million dollars,” said Gov. Polis.

There’s 25 chances to win a college scholarship with a random selection for 12 to 17-year-olds who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. You’re automatically entered in the drawing if you’ve received the shot.

“We want to sustain that over time to keep people interested in getting vaccinated. We don’t want to see a rapid decline because there’s still close to just under half the population that’s eligible has not yet been vaccinated,” said Gov. Polis.

Polis says close to 3 million Coloradans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. He hopes incentives like this will encourage more people to get the shot.

“So we are giving them a reason to come do it now and so that protection can begin earlier and help end the pandemic,” said Gov. Polis.

Teens can win $50,000 toward college tuition or other postsecondary education. The money will be deposited in a college invest account.

“That will grow by the time they go to college. So for a 14-year-old, 50-thousand will be 65 or 70-thousand by the time they go to college. And you’ll be able to use it for, not just college, but also technical programs, credential programs, many different forms of education,” said Gov. Polis.

The scholarship can be used for schools in Colorado or out of state. The first drawing for the Colorado Comeback Cash Scholarship will be Monday June 7th. The last drawing will be Friday July 9th.