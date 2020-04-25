Colorado College students make face shields for health workers and others

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two students at Colorado College decided to make the best out of the rest of their spring semester with a little help from a few faculty and staff members at the University.

Johanna Hamblett, a senior studio art major said they started to make face shields and donated them to groups and organizations in the community who need them most. She said they’ve donated a couple hundred to the Office of Emergency Management in Colorado Springs, local firefighters and to the Navajo Nations.

“We can crank out a few hundred in a few hours,” Hamblett said.

She said a professor at the college sent out an email asking students if they wanted to help out. Since her soccer season is over and all classes are online due to the coronavirus, Hamblett said she knew she had time to help. She said her friend Noah Smith also joined in on the 3-D printing project.

“It’s nice to be moving around and work with a small group of people and make those connections. Staying busy and having those tasks to do is nice so you just kinda crank those out,” Hamblett said.

Basically right now they are making the headgear for the face shields through 3-D printers than laser cutting out the plastic to make the screen protector of the face. She said they have purchased the plastic to make it but are now asking for donations as they continue to make more.

“Ir’s just a huge epidemic. It was kinda a no brainier to jump on board with this,” Hamblett said.

They have applied for grants to help raise money so they can order more materials. If you’d like to donate they have started a GoFundMe. You can donate HERE. Hamblett said they hope to raise at least $12,000 for materials.