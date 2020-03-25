Colorado College donates thousands of items for COVID-19 efforts

From left, Pete Zeitz, and Catherine Buckley

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado College Athletics Department, Campus Safety, and the Fine Arts Center at Colorado College donated a total of 3,670 items to a local hospital to help with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the personal protective equipment (PPE) were:

1,560 gloves

1,600 surgical masks

470 N95 masks

40 bio-hazard bags

According to the college, Pete Zeitz, campus safety supervisor, and Catherine Buckley, assistant director for community connections, delivered the items to Penrose Hospital.

“As more supplies are gathered, they also will be delivered,” says Director of Campus Safety Maggie Santos.

