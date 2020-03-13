Colorado Catholic dioceses cancel all Masses

People enter Saint Joseph Catholic Church on a snowy Mother’s Day Sunday, May 11, 2014 in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/The Coloradoan, Erin Hull)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The bishops of Colorado’s three Catholic dioceses have canceled all public Masses, effective immediately.

The Archdiocese of Denver made the announcement on its website Friday. The closure includes the dioceses of Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

The dioceses said parish offices will remain open for now.

Friday morning, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called for the cancellation of gatherings of more than 250 people. Polis said he is reaching out to event organizers, faith leaders, and others to discuss those cancellations.

