Colorado cancels high school basketball tournaments

DENVER (The Denver Post) — Colorado has canceled its high school basketball tournaments as the number of coronavirus cases increases.

The Denver Post reports The Colorado High School Activities Association made the announcement late Thursday night.

The decision came after the University of Denver told the association the school would no longer host the Class 3A boys and girls state tournaments and after the city of Denver made an emergency declaration.

The high school association has also suspended its spring sports and activities.

High schools, colleges and professional sports leagues across the nation have canceled games in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

>> More coronavirus coverage