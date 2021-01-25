Colorado call center for COVID-19 vaccine questions launched

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) launched a new call center for the public to ask questions specifically about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine call center staff are trained to answer COVID-19 vaccine-related questions, provide information about vaccine providers across the state, and give general information about COVID-19. This hotline is not for signing up for the vaccine.

Now through the end of January, the vaccine call center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Beginning Feb. 1, hours will extend to 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The new toll-free number is 1-877-CO-VAX-CO (1-877-268-2926). 50 operators are available to answer calls and can provide information in multiple languages. Staffing will expand as call volume requires.

The 1-877-CO VAX CO number is the go-to for vaccine-related questions for the general public, but they should continue using the Colorado Health Emergency Line for the Public (COHELP) and 2-1-1 Colorado for general information about COVID-19, such as the number of cases in Colorado, the list of symptoms, or how you can protect yourself.

Right now, Colorado is in phase 1A and 1B above the dotted line of its vaccine distribution plan, which means frontline health care workers, first responders, and people age 70 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Until the vaccine is widely available and used, and community immunity is achieved, it is important to continue taking precautions to slow the spread of the virus, like wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings, and practicing physical distancing. More information about Colorado’s vaccine efforts is available at covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.