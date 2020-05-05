Colorado Air National Guard to perform F-16 flyovers for healthcare workers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Members of the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, will perform F-16 flyovers across multiple Colorado cities Wednesday in honor of healthcare workers.
The flyovers are set for 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The F-16s will take off from Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora. They will fly over the Sterling Correctional Facility, then fly over Greeley, Fort Collins, Loveland, mountain communities, Longmont, Boulder, and the Denver metro. They will then head south to Colorado Springs and Pueblo.
>> Tap here for a detailed schedule.
The fighter jets are scheduled to arrive in Colorado Springs around 5:33 p.m. Wednesday. The Air National Guard said times could vary by 15 minutes or so.
The F-16s will fly over the following locations in southern Colorado:
Colorado Springs
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital North
- St. Francis Medical Center
- Colonial Columns Nursing Center
- Penrose Hospital
- Cedarwood Health Care Center
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital Of Colorado Springs
- Terrace Gardens Healthcare Center
- Aspen Living Center
Fort Carson
- Fort Carson Army Hospital
Pueblo
- St Mary Corwin Physician Partnership
- Parkview Medical Center
- The Haven Behavioral War Heroes Hospital
- Minnequa Medicenter