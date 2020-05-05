Colorado Air National Guard to perform F-16 flyovers for healthcare workers

Two F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 120th Fighter Squadron, Colorado Air National Guard taxi towards the runway during a practice alert scramble, Buckley Air Force Base, Aurora, Colorado, Mar. 31, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. John Rohrer)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Members of the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, will perform F-16 flyovers across multiple Colorado cities Wednesday in honor of healthcare workers.

The flyovers are set for 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The F-16s will take off from Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora. They will fly over the Sterling Correctional Facility, then fly over Greeley, Fort Collins, Loveland, mountain communities, Longmont, Boulder, and the Denver metro. They will then head south to Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

>> Tap here for a detailed schedule.

The fighter jets are scheduled to arrive in Colorado Springs around 5:33 p.m. Wednesday. The Air National Guard said times could vary by 15 minutes or so.

The F-16s will fly over the following locations in southern Colorado:

Colorado Springs

UCHealth Memorial Hospital North

St. Francis Medical Center

Colonial Columns Nursing Center

Penrose Hospital

Cedarwood Health Care Center

UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital Of Colorado Springs

Terrace Gardens Healthcare Center

Aspen Living Center

Fort Carson

Fort Carson Army Hospital

Pueblo