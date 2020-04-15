Colorado adds three more medical shelters for recovering coronavirus patients

PUEBLO, Colo. — The state is adding three more medical shelters for recovering coronavirus patients, including one in Pueblo.

State officials announced Tuesday that they have completed leases on St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo, Western Slope Memory Care in Grand Junction, and St. Anthony North in Westminster.

The care facility at St. Mary-Corwin will contain 120 beds. Construction on the site started Saturday and is expected to be complete by May 8.

These alternative care sites will be used to provide medical care for coronavirus patients who have stabilized and no longer require critical hospital care. These sites serve as medical shelters, and are not field hospitals.

The state said the three new sites are all former medical facilities, so they have resources that enable them to care for higher-needs patients than the two Tier 3 facilities. They’re calling the new facilities “Tier 2.5.”

The state has already signed leases on Tier 3 alternative care sites at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver and The Ranch at the Larimer County Fairgrounds in Loveland.

The facilities will only be used if there is a surge in critical COVID-19 cases in Colorado. It’s important to note they will only accept patients who are being transferred from hospitals and healthcare facilities. They will not be open to the public.