Coloradans turning to air purifiers as COVID- fighting tool

DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans who once scrambled to find any sort of cleaning supplies to scrub down the surfaces of their homes and offices are now turning to other supplies to help combat COVID: specifically, air purifiers and other ventilation devices.

Infectious disease experts at UCHealth say good ventilation is crucial when it comes to curbing COVID.

“Air purifiers with a HEPA filter, we think, are probably helpful in a lot of situations,” said Dr. Daniel Pastula, a neuroinfectious disease physician with UCHealth.

Air purifier companies are seeing sales skyrocket as we head into winter, when it becomes a little more difficult for us to crack open windows, given the chillier weather.

An average effective air purifier cost less than $200, according to experts.

The kind you should be looking for, researchers say, are the ones with High-Efficiency Particle Filters.

“As long as you have something that is reliable and works really well and has a HEPA air filter and you’re maintaining it appropriately and running that for the appropriate-sized room, then that’s your best bet,” said Pastula.

Air purifiers with HEPA filters used to be difficult to find at the consumer level, but now there are plenty of options available at reasonable costs.