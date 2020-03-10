Coloradans aboard Grand Princess uncertain when they’ll return home

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Golden Gate Bridge was a sight for sore eyes for hundreds aboard the Grand Princess as the cruise ship finally docked in Northern California Monday.

“Everyone was cheering as we came under the Golden Gate Bridge, everybody was cheering because we landed some place,” said Sherri Pe’a, one of the Coloradans on board. “We’re still trying to wrap our head around whats happening. The panic, the chaos.”

The cruise ship has been in a holding pattern since Thursday, when Pe’a says they went under quarantine and were isolated to their rooms. Twenty-one people on board have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

People from Canada, England and California were all able to disembark Monday, along with sick passengers.

Vice President Mike Pence gave an update on the process during an afternoon briefing on coronavirus monitoring across the country.

“The remaining passengers will be transported again through very, very carefully controlled environments. Buses out to the tarmac, and flown to military bases in Georgia and Texas, “Pence said.

Outside of that information, Pe’a and her friend Tom Gray don’t know exactly to which base they’ll be taken.

“It would be nice if we had a little bit of an idea so we could at least tell family and friends,” Pe’a said.