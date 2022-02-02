City of Pueblo rescinds mask order

PUEBLO, Colo. – Effective Tuesday, Feb. 1, the mandatory mask order in City buildings by employees of the City and members of the public has been rescinded by Mayor Nick Gradisar.

“City of Pueblo employees and the public are no longer required to wear a mask indoors in City designated buildings as was part of the order I signed last year,” said the mayor. “The fully vaccinated rate for Pueblo is increasing. I still want to encourage all Puebloans to get vaccinated if they have not already and if they feel it is necessary to reduce the risk of infection, to wear a mask.”

The orders previously entered on Aug. 26, 2021, and were amended on Nov. 10, 2021. Although not required, anyone with preexisting health conditions or who remains unvaccinated is still encouraged to wear a mask.

With Pueblo County infection numbers in decline and more individuals being fully vaccinated, the number of COVID-19 patients in the local hospitals have also stabilized.