City of Fountain passes Declaration of Emergency in Response to COVID-19

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The City of Fountain’s City Council passed a Declaration of Emergency in response to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This declaration has been put into effect for the next sixty days unless the City Council determines that an extension is necessary because emergency conditions still exist.

The City of Fountain says they will continue to work closely with officials from the El Paso County Public Health Department, Pikes Peak Region Emergency Management, Fort Carson, and local School Districts to implement responses appropriate to the quickly evolving situation with COVID-19.

This Declaration of Emergency will permit access to local emergency funds, Federal and State assistance and adjustments to policies, procedures, and ordinances to ensure the public’s health and welfare.

The City of Fountain is encouraging all residents and visitors to practice appropriate social distancing and personal preventative measures, and follow El Paso County Public Health, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations on how to best respond to the COVID-19 situation.