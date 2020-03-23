Child Care facilities need donations amid COVID-19

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Local organizations working together to keep child care centers open in the wake of Coronavirus.

Do you have a little extra toilet paper? Local daycare centers are asking you to spare a square, well actually the whole roll.

There is 450 licensed child programs in El Paso County and 40 of them have closed due to lack of revenue because some parents are staying away. The 40 that have closed which does NOT include those programs mandated to close within elementary schools.

The Alliance for Kids is asking you to donate essential cleaning supplies to daycare centers who are still open.

They are asking for toilet paper, gloves, and cleaning supplies for child care centers.

“Some of our local centers and homes will be providing emergency care to those families who are workers in the medical field, as well as, first responders. We want to ensure they have the supplies they need to provide this care first and foremost, and also want to keep as many of these businesses in operation as possible throughout this crisis,” said Kelly Hurtado.

If you’d like to donate critical items, you can drop off items at the CPCD Giving Children a Head Start building on 2335 Robinson Street in Old Colorado City March 23 – March 27 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Previously the drive was only until March 24, however it has been extended to March 27.

Emergency child care is being offered for those families who work in the healthcare and emergency responder sectors.

Families in need of emergency care should call Michelle Klamm, Community and Family Education Supervisor at 719.466.0099.

She can also help families in general need of child care navigate the process. This is part of the role of Alliance for Kids as the local Child Care Resource & Referral agency.

