Change in data reporting may lead to apparent spike in Colorado coronavirus deaths

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A change in the way the Colorado health department reports data could lead to an apparent spike in Colorado coronavirus deaths this week, according to the department.

The health department expects the total number of deaths in Colorado to increase by about 130 this week due to this change in reporting.

“This is not because those individuals died this week, but because their deaths have

now been recorded in the state system,” the health department said in a statement.

This week, the health department began to review death certificates and enter previously unreported COVID-19-caused deaths into the state’s database. They said they’ll start reporting “probable” coronavirus deaths–cases in which the person never tested positive for the virus, but the death certificate lists it as a cause of death.

The health department gets death data from a variety of sources, including health care providers, coroners, and local public health departments, as well as death certificate information.

The health department said they will now report data by date of death. Previously, they reported deaths based on the day they received the information–which is not always the same as the day the person died.

Increase in identified cases

The health department also said they expect to see an increase in the total number of cases identified in the state. This increase is due to targeted testing in specific communities and facilities, such as nursing homes and prisons.

>> Visit covid19.colorado.gov for the latest numbers.

Decrease in county-level case counts

The health department said we may see a decrease in the number of cases at the county level. This is because they are removing out-of-state cases from Colorado’s numbers.

“In the early stages it was important to include these cases, as it was an indication of the transmission in a particular community,” the health department said in the statement. “As more widespread transmission has occurred, this information is no longer needed. Removing out-of-state cases also ensures cases are not counted twice (e.g. in both states).”

>> See the latest data from El Paso County

More hospital data

The health department also said they are collaborating with the Colorado Hospital Association to provide information about ventilator usage and availability in Colorado hospitals. They’ll also provide data about the number of hospital patients who are suspected, but not confirmed, to have COVID-19.

>> Visit covid19.colorado.gov for the latest hospital data.