Centura offering second-dose vaccine appointments for people who got first dose elsewhere

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Centura Health is offering second-dose vaccine appointments for people who have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine, but their first-dose suppliers are unable to provide the second dose.

The second-dose-only appointments are available at drive-up events and clinics in communities across Colorado. To schedule a second dose appointment, visit centura.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information or call 720-603-1380. Be sure to bring your vaccine card with you to the appointment.

If you received your first dose at a Centura clinic, Centura recommends referencing your confirmation email for scheduling instructions, or calling 720-603-1380 to schedule your second dose at the same location.

Centura also said they are opening thousands of first and second dose vaccine appointments at the Broadmoor World Arena drive-up site in Colorado Springs. At noon Friday, they opened 11,700 spots for the Pfizer vaccine between April 23 and April 26.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to all Coloradans ages 16 and up.

To learn more and sign up for an appointment, visit centura.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information.