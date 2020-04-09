Centura offering coronavirus testing for first responders

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 31, 2020 file photo, medical technicians handle a vial containing a nasal swab at a drive-thru testing site in Wheat Ridge, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Centura Health has opened COVID-19 testing centers for first responders across the state, including two in southern Colorado.

Emergency medical services, firefighters, and law enforcement will need to bring a special form with them when coming in for a test. Agencies interested in offering tests to their teams should email CenturaLovesFirstResponders@centura.org to get the forms.

Testing is available at the following locations in Colorado:

Breckenridge | 555 S Park Ave
Denver | 711 E Yale Ave
Durango | 810 3rd Street Basement Level
Longmont | 1380 Tulip Street
Pueblo | 4112 Outlook Boulevard
Westminster | 7233 Church Ranch Blvd
Colorado Springs | 3027 N Circle Drive

