Centura offering coronavirus testing for first responders

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Centura Health has opened COVID-19 testing centers for first responders across the state, including two in southern Colorado.

Emergency medical services, firefighters, and law enforcement will need to bring a special form with them when coming in for a test. Agencies interested in offering tests to their teams should email CenturaLovesFirstResponders@centura.org to get the forms.

Testing is available at the following locations in Colorado:

Breckenridge | 555 S Park Ave

Denver | 711 E Yale Ave

Durango | 810 3rd Street Basement Level

Longmont | 1380 Tulip Street

Pueblo | 4112 Outlook Boulevard

Westminster | 7233 Church Ranch Blvd

Colorado Springs | 3027 N Circle Drive