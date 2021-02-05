Centura hosts mass vaccination clinic at Broadmoor World Arena

Kellie Johnson, a respiratory therapist, receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, one of the first five staff at the hospital, on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at McLaren Flint Hospital in Flint. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS — Centura Health, the region’s largest healthcare system, will host a mass vaccine drive-thu clinic Feb. 13 & 14.

The vaccine clinic, in partnership with CovidCheck Colorado, will deliver 5,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to individuals aged 70 and older who meet the requirements as outlined by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Centura is working closely with El Paso County Public Health and other community groups to include underserved and disadvantaged communities, in addition to educators, existing patients and those who signed up through the Centura vaccine form.

This is an invite-only event.

Centura is grateful to CovidCheck Colorado, El Paso County Public Health, and all local

agencies and organizations that are collaborating to bring this life-saving event to our communities.