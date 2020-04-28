Centura donates plastic ponchos to Colorado first responders

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Centura Health is donating 2,100 plastic ponchos to first responders across Colorado.

The company said they acquired the rain ponchos at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, but then determined they would not be able to use them for the types of invasive and surgical procedures they perform. Centura then offered the supply to police, fire, and EMS agencies across Colorado.

“Emergency medical services (EMS), firefighters, and law enforcement play a vital role in our communities while also facing a unique set of risks while helping those in our community who may or may not know that they are carrying the COVID-19 virus,” Centura said in a statement.

Centura said some agencies requested as few as 10 ponchos, while others requested up to 630. Centura gave the ponchos to 21 different agencies, including:

Colorado Springs Fire Department

Black Forest Fire Rescue

Donald Westcott Fire Protection District

Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District

Fountain Fire Department

Falcon Fire Department

Edison Volunteer Fire Department

Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department

Cimarron Hills Fire Department

Colorado Centre Metro District

Palmer Lake Fire

Southwest Highway 115 Fire Department

Rocky Mountain Mobile Medical

Cascade Volunteer Fire Department

Asteri EMS

Alpine Rescue Team

Jefferson County Sheriff Department

Mountain States Emergency Medical Services

Kiowa Fire Protection District

Falck Rocky Mountain

Timberline Fire Protection