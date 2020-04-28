Centura donates plastic ponchos to Colorado first responders

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Centura Health is donating 2,100 plastic ponchos to first responders across Colorado.
The company said they acquired the rain ponchos at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, but then determined they would not be able to use them for the types of invasive and surgical procedures they perform. Centura then offered the supply to police, fire, and EMS agencies across Colorado.
“Emergency medical services (EMS), firefighters, and law enforcement play a vital role in our communities while also facing a unique set of risks while helping those in our community who may or may not know that they are carrying the COVID-19 virus,” Centura said in a statement.
Centura said some agencies requested as few as 10 ponchos, while others requested up to 630. Centura gave the ponchos to 21 different agencies, including:
- Colorado Springs Fire Department
- Black Forest Fire Rescue
- Donald Westcott Fire Protection District
- Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District
- Fountain Fire Department
- Falcon Fire Department
- Edison Volunteer Fire Department
- Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department
- Cimarron Hills Fire Department
- Colorado Centre Metro District
- Palmer Lake Fire
- Southwest Highway 115 Fire Department
- Rocky Mountain Mobile Medical
- Cascade Volunteer Fire Department
- Asteri EMS
- Alpine Rescue Team
- Cascade Volunteer Fire Department
- Jefferson County Sheriff Department
- Mountain States Emergency Medical Services
- Kiowa Fire Protection District
- Falck Rocky Mountain
- Timberline Fire Protection