CDPHE provides update on Omicron BA2 and decrease in COVID cases

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has released more information regarding the emergence of the new sub-variance to Omicron, BA.2.

The department admitted it does not know much about the new sub-variant, but said evidence shows vaccines are still potentially effective against it.

“We don’t necessarily expect to see the same sort of large wave that we saw with that Delta to Omicron switch. That doesn’t mean that we couldn’t potentially see extended period of transmission, a slowing in our decline,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy.

Because of the uncertainty around Omicron BA.2, the health department said one of the best defenses against it is wearing masks, and COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman praised Coloradans efforts in responding to the free mask program. He said Colorado distributed over 3.7 million masks at 431 community centers in January.

“We’ve had incredible success in people going and accessing these free masks at their community centers. Part of that success is how excited Coloradans were to provide themselves and their families with an additional level of protection,” Bookman said.

The CDPHE also confirmed the declining of cases off of a spike at the end of 2021, which could suggest we reached the Omicron peak.

“Case rates certainly making progress continuing to decrease in the state and we’re feeling optimistic about the level of decrease that we’re seeing, but still lots of COVID out there being transmitted,” Dr. Herlihy said.

According to Bookman, it is unlikely that COVID-19 will away anytime soon, so the CDPHE will be looking for ways to live alongside it.

“We are looking at short term and longer term scenarios and starting to do some planning around how do you live with this virus in more of an endemic environment,” Bookman said.

CDPHE still encourages Coloradans to follow health guidelines and to take advantage of the free at-home testing program.

For the latest COVID-19 information from the CDPHE, visit its website.