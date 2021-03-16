CDPHE expands at-home COVID-19 testing program to restaurant workers

COLORADO — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is expanding the Binax At-Home rapid testing program to all restaurant workers in the state, allowing them to order free testing kits to their homes and test themselves for COVID-19 under the guidance of a telehealth proctor.

This is an addition to a program that launched in Febrary for use by PK-12 grade teachers, school administrators, early childhood educators, and other student-facing staff in Colorado schools.

Food service employees can enroll in the program by filling out this Google Form. It verifies their employer and their email address. Once workers are approved, they will receive an email from CDPHE with how they can order their own free testing kit delivered directly to their homes via Amazon.

Then, individuals will schedule a telehealth appointment for instruction on how to administer the test via the NAVICA App.

Testing kits contain six tests that people can use to test themselves every five days. Users are eligible to order their next Binax At-Home testing kit 20 days after their previous order.

For more information visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-testing-at-home.