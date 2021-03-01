CDPHE: Colorado expected to get 45,000 doses of J&J vaccine in first week

DENVER — Johnson & Johnson (J&J) officially rolled out its coronavirus vaccine Monday. Nearly four million doses of the vaccine are being shipped across the country days after the FDA approved it for emergency use over the weekend.

With the approval of that new vaccine, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) anticipates receiving an order of 45,500 J&J vaccines by Friday, March 5.

Janssen Pharmaceutica is a Belgium-based division of Johnson & Johnson. So sometimes, the J&J vaccine is also called the Janssen vaccine.

The state treats all orders as estimates until it receives the doses, said CDPHE. The Janssen vaccine will be available to eligible Coloradans as soon as Friday at a number of community vaccination sites across the state.

CDPHE said they are watching and waiting for more guidance from the federal government.

“We’re’ really looking at how do we bring this vaccine into the community. A vaccine that is much easier to work with is obviously much easier to bring into the community. That is one of the places we’re focusing on right now,” said Dr. Scott Bookman.

The J&J vaccine is the third authorized coronavirus vaccine in the United States but the only one which requires a single dose.

A series of clinical trials show the Janssen vaccine is safe and effective.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are both mRNA vaccines, while the Janssen vaccine is a modified adenovirus vaccine, which means it uses a different delivery system to train the immune system to fight COVID-19. Modified adenovirus DNA vaccines, like the Janssen vaccine, use a piece of double-stranded DNA to teach your body how to fight COVID-19.

Dr. Scott Bookman also said when it’s your turn, he encourages you to roll up your sleeve.