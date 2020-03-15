CDPHE advises those visiting mountain communities to minimize contact with other people

EAGLE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says anyone who has been in Eagle, Summit, Pitkin or Gunnison counties in the past week should minimize all contact with other people.

CDPHE says anyone who has been in Eagle, Summit, Pitkin, or Gunnison counties in the past week should minimize all contact with other people, whether or not they are experiencing symptoms.

The CDPHE says if you are experiencing symptoms, you must be isolated for at least 7-10 days after the onset of symptoms.

According to a press release that the CDPHE released today, community transmission is likely increasing across the state of Colorado.

Although it is important for everyone to follow CDC guidelines, it is an urgent need for residents and visitors of mountain communities that are experiencing high rates of community transition to be cautious.