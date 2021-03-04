CDHS partners with Children’s Hospital Colorado to vaccinate child care providers against COVID-19

FILE – In this Feb. 12, 2021, file photo, scripps health official draws from a vile of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it at their new drive-thru vaccination site at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in Del Mar, Calif. Executives from the major COVID-19 vaccine producers are set Tuesday, Feb. 23, to answer questions from Congress about expanding the supply of shots needed to curb the pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 Americans. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Human Services’ Office of Early Childhood (OEC) is partnering with Children’s Hospital Colorado (Children’s Colorado) to help licensed child care providers access the COVID-19 vaccine.

Licensed child care providers were included in vaccine distribution phase 1B.2, in recognition of the vital role they play for working families in Colorado. The partnership between CDHS and Children’s Colorado will help more child care providers access a vaccine appointment and reduce outbreaks of COVID-19 in child care facilities.

“We are very excited for this partnership, and to offer licensed child care providers another option for accessing a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Mary Alice Cohen, OEC director. “Child care providers are vital to Colorado’s economy, and this effort helps more providers keep their doors open and ensure families have access to safe, high-quality care.”

“As public health advisors and child health experts, we encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” said Dr. David Brumbaugh, chief medical officer at Children’s Colorado. “We’re especially glad that we can help child care providers in Colorado access the COVID vaccine. We believe in the safety of currently authorized vaccines and believe they will help us get to the end of this pandemic.”

Any licensed child care provider in Colorado can register to make a vaccine appointment at Children’s Colorado on either the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora or in the Briargate neighborhood in Colorado Springs. Appointments are available seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Providers interested in making a vaccine appointment through Children’s Colorado should fill out this form. Once the form is submitted, providers will receive an email from MyChart within three to five days with further instructions for making an appointment.

Child care providers can contact OEC with questions at 1-800-799-5876 or cdhs_oec_communications@state.co.us.

Child care providers can also connect to additional vaccine providers across Colorado. More information is available here.