CDC recommends canceling or postponing large events

COLORADO SPRINGS — Get your mass gatherings or large community events ready the CDC announced Sunday their guidelines for gatherings of over 50 people.

The CDC is recommending for the next eight weeks, people cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

Large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies.

Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States from travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities.

This recommendation does not apply to the day to day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses.

This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce the introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus.