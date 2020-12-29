Cases of COVID in southern Colorado dropping

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — According to the El Paso County Public Health Dashboard — which looks at a 14-day average over a period of four weeks — COVID cases have dropped significiantly.

The El Paso County COVID case count per 100,000 people is down 27%, according to the county’s dashboard. It shows about 587 cases per 100,000 people in the last 14 days.

The positivity rate is also down 27% in that time frame and hospitalizations are down by a whopping 40%.

El Paso County remain in level red restrictions, as well as Pueblo County.

The last four weeks, Pueblo’s 14-day average is also decreasing steadily.

Pueblo health experts acknowledge they took a break in testing people over the Christmas holiday but say despite that, the downward trend has been consistent for weeks.

Additionally, Colorado received its first Coronavirus vaccine two weeks ago. According to CDPHE, more than 65,000 doses of the COVID vaccine have been given out already.