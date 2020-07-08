CARES Act funding allocations released publically

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — More than 13,000 businesses and nonprofits throughout Colorado received more than $150,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans from the federal government.

This program comes after the global pandemic of COVID-19, as the federal government hoped employers would retain employees.

1,114 businesses in Colorado Springs received funding and 182 in Pueblo.

However despite the funds, thousands said they would not keep employees.

The Colorado Department of Education released how much each school district received from the CARES Act.

CALHAN RJ-1 312,088.35 HARRISON 2 8,312,348.01 WIDEFIELD 3 4,773,916.40 FOUNTAIN 8 4,439,961.18 COLORADO SPRINGS 11 15,543,743.18 CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN 12 2,090,333.33 MANITOU SPRINGS 14 704,733.33 ACADEMY 20 10,141,025.36 ELLICOTT 22 762,194.21 PEYTON 23 JT 344,372.71 HANOVER 28 292,998.80 LEWIS-PALMER 38 2,576,488.68 DISTRICT 49 12,245,771.19 EDISON 54 JT 249,354.01 MIAMI/YODER 60 JT 286,348.90 Tap here to see more data.

The above data is from public school districts; however, in the database for other businesses, many charter schools applied to receive more funding per school than their public counterparts.

FOX21 reached out to Fountain Valley School to discuss how they used the funding, this was their statement:

Fountain Valley School has used 100% of the funds received from the Paycheck Protection Program to do just that. As a result, we have been able to maintain full employment of more than 100 faculty and staff who live in Colorado Springs and who contribute directly to the local, state, and national economy.

Fountain Valley School’s enrollment is approximately 240. James T. Mill

Director of Marketing and Communications

Fountain Valley School of Colorado

FOX21 has reached out to other school districts and are waiting to hear back. Once FOX21 receives a statement this article will be updated.