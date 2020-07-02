Care and Share Food Bank warehouse cleaning up water damage

COLORADO SPRINGS — Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado is now cleaning up water damage from a roof leak.

Water came pouring through the ceiling and got on food, forklifts as well as in their freezer and offices.

(Photo: Care and Share)

(Photo: Care and Share)

(Photo: Care and Share)

(Photo: Care and Share)

Right now they are not sure how many pounds of food were lost or the total cost of the damage.

Food safety regulations require them to throw away all the food, but the Coronavirus is adding an extra hurdle in replenishing it.

“The food that was lost, can’t easily go be required, because of the supply chain, has been so significantly impacted because of the COVID. If we were to go buy that food we won’t see it until at least January,” Care and Share Chief Operating Officer Shannon Brice said.

If you’d like to help they are asking for monetary donations, food donations and volunteers.

>>Tap here to help.