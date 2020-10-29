Cañon City prison inmate with COVID symptoms dies at hospital

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A Fremont Correctional Facility inmate has died after he was hospitalized with symptoms of coronavirus, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections.

The department said the 58-year-old man was taken to a hospital in Cañon City on October 14, after he showed symptoms of the virus. He was later taken to Littleton Adventist Hospital, where he died Tuesday.

The department did not say if, or when, the man tested positive for the virus.

The department said for medical privacy reasons, they are not releasing the man’s name.

According to a data dashboard updated Wednesday, a total of 398 inmates as the Fremont Correctional Facility have tested positive over the course of the pandemic. Of those, 244 are listed as “recovered.”

The department released the following information about the prison’s coronavirus response: