Cañon City, Fremont County moving to Level Blue on COVID-19 dial

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Fremont County and Cañon City are loosening COVID-19 restrictions, moving from Level Yellow to Level Blue: Caution on the state’s dial.

The county made the announcement Tuesday. The looser restrictions go into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Under Level Blue, restaurants can operate at 50% capacity with up to 175 people indoors. That’s up from 50% capacity or 50 people, or up to 150 people with calculator, under Level Yellow. Last call at restaurants moves to 12 a.m. Bars that don’t serve food remain closed under Level Blue.

Under Level Blue, gyms can operate at 50% capacity or up to 175 people, whichever is lower. That’s up from 50% capacity or 50 people under Level Yellow.

Capacity is also increased at non-critical manufacturing facilities, group sports and camps, indoor and outdoor events and entertainment, and outdoor guided services.

The county said they made the move in coordination with the state health department.

As of Tuesday, Fremont County’s COVID-19 one-week cumulative incidence rate is 180.5 and the

positivity rate is 2.6%, with 9 days of declining or stable hospitalizations, according to the county. The criteria for Level Blue are a one-week cumulative incidence rate of 15 to 100, and a positivity rate of no more than 5%.

Several southern Colorado counties, including Pueblo County, are already in Level Blue. The remaining southern Colorado counties, including El Paso and Teller, are in Level Yellow.