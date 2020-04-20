Brewery writes ‘Liquid Love Notes’ on beer bottles for frontline workers

COLORADO SPRINGS– Local Relic, a Colorado Springs Brewery, is offering a free beer to frontline employees, complete with a love note on the label, with words of encouragement during the coronavirus pandemic.

Community members can sponsor a bottle of beer, and write a thank you message digitally, which will be written on the bottle by Local Relic employees.

Frontline employees, whether it’s first responders, grocery store employees, or restaurant workers – anyone who interacts with the public – are invited to stop by during regular business hours for a free bottle to take home.

Local Relic is located at 320 S Weber Street (in the Carter Payne, a 120-year-old historic stone church) and open for carry-out weekdays from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and weekends from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. They are also temporarily offering delivery, at least for the duration of the statewide stay-at-home order.

Local Relic entrance: 320 S Weber St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Local Relic brews 200 different beers a year. They say they are the brewing equivalent to a farm-to-table restaurant, offering new small-batch seasonal beers.

Founder and co-owner Jeff Zearfos says it’s just one way they can show their gratitude to hard-working front line workers in the community:

“The support of the local community means the world to us and it was important for us to figure out how we could make a difference and help to bright the days of those who are working so hard and offering so much to us to help keep everything operating,” Zearfos said.

>>To sponsor a beer for front-line employees, visit Local Relic’s website here.