Live Now
Watch Living Local
1  of  7
Closings and Delays
4th Judicial District - Teller Co. Combined Courts Community Dental Health Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument Hope Montessori Monument Mountain View Medical Optum Pueblo Combined Court and Probation

Black Forest greenhouse giving away produce amid coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

BLACK FOREST, Colo. — A Black Forest greenhouse is giving away produce that would normally go to colleges and restaurants that are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Emerge Aquaponics is providing its entire stock of greens for free. There’s a limit of two bags of greens per person.

To pick up produce, head to the greenhouse at 4135 Shoup Road between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday. They’ll have a drive-up stand, so you won’t need to get out of your car.

The giveaway will be held every Friday for the next several weeks. Tap here for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local