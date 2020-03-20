Black Forest greenhouse giving away produce amid coronavirus pandemic

BLACK FOREST, Colo. — A Black Forest greenhouse is giving away produce that would normally go to colleges and restaurants that are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Emerge Aquaponics is providing its entire stock of greens for free. There’s a limit of two bags of greens per person.

To pick up produce, head to the greenhouse at 4135 Shoup Road between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday. They’ll have a drive-up stand, so you won’t need to get out of your car.

The giveaway will be held every Friday for the next several weeks. Tap here for more information.