‘Be the light’ for class of 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS — As a nod to graduating seniors who aren’t getting the recognition they deserve in these dark times, Colorado Springs is coming together to turn on the light.

They are asking anyone individuals and businesses to turn on a light of any kind to show the support of the community for graduating seniors.

At 8:20 Wednesday night — turn on porch lights, bring out the flashlights, glow sticks, or anything you can do to show your support.

Let's turn on the lights in buildings, businesses, and homes across our region to show support of the Class of 2020 for one hour TODAY beginning at 8:20 p.m. (2020 military time). #BeTheLightCOS https://t.co/6N0eDzERIR pic.twitter.com/zgUqRfK0HI — CityofCOS (@CityofCOS) May 20, 2020

“Obviously we are really hoping this is a symbolic event, really connects the entire city together. Often the political climate that can be divisive, we feel that there is a lot of people who are hurting. The hope of this campaign for one night, we can get behind this group the city and support them and show our support in a visible way,” said Joe Hollmann with the city of Colorado Springs.

Tap here to see where all the planned lightings are happening.

If you are lighting up your home or yard, the city wants you to take a photo and post to social media #BethelightCOS.