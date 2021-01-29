Bad needles and doses drawn up too early account for wasted COVID vaccines in Colorado



DENVER (KDVR) — The number of COVID-19 vaccines being discarded or wasted in Colorado is only a fraction of a percent of all vaccines allocated to the state, according to data provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“I think we’re really pleased with the data, with it being under 1% of unused dose,” said Heather Roth, CDPHE’s immunization branch chief. “All of our vaccine providers are being really good stewards of the federal resources that are coming to Colorado.”

According to Roth, providers are required to report unused doses and the reasons they were discarded. Data provided by CDPHE shows 587 COVID vaccine doses have gone unused since Colorado started receiving and distributing doses.

“It’s a possibility that not all of the instances of unused doses are being reported to us at CDPHE. I think, by and large, providers are doing a really good job of getting that data to us as quickly as they can,” said Roth.

Records show dozens of instances in which vaccines were drawn up for administration but not given to a patient.

“We would prefer not to discard any doses because the more we can maximize the number of doses within a vial, the better for our community,” said Dr. Kolawole Bankole, the director of Rio Grande County Public Health Department.

According to state data, Rio Grande County lost two doses after drawing them up for patients. One listed an “allergy contraindication” as a reason for not administering the dose.

Bankole said at last week’s mass vaccination event in the county, more than 300 people received a vaccine, but toward the end of the clinic, some people did not show up for their appointments.

Local health officials pointed out there are approximately 15 miles between towns in the county, so accessibility and time are factors that may affect a patient’s attendance.

Bankole said he called in a group of teachers to be vaccinated rather than discarding the leftovers that could not be used.

“To me, that is the best practice,” said Bankole, who said he is also keeping a list of other county workers, like judicial employees, who are not currently on the state’s priority list but may be interested in leftover vaccines during the next mass vaccination clinic.

“The more we can get it done, the better, and we are up to the task,” he said.

Roth said Bankole’s solution is ideal.

“Our guidance for (providers) is that if there are no people currently available within the current vaccination phase or phases, than rather than discard that dose, they should find someone else to vaccinate. They do have that flexibility,” she said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers found cases of broken or blunt needles, materials that Roth said are provided by the federal government, in an ancillary supply kit, along with the vaccines.

Meanwhile, Rio Blanco County lost six doses recently due to the expiration window.

“We believe this number is in line with our peer counties if adjusted for the number of doses we have successfully delivered,” said Carly Thomson, Rio Blanco County public information and program manager and Alice Harvey, Rio Blanco County Public Health and Environment director.

“As a small, rural community, we have been able to provide COVID-19 vaccine clinics to our county citizens in the most equitable way possible, which includes decreasing access barriers that many in larger communities are experiencing. This inevitably results, on occasion, in doses that we are unable to use in punctured vials at the end of our clinics. We take every measure possible to decrease the amount this occurs, including but not limited to grassroots outreach and on site delivery, when doses remain in a vial which must be discarded,” they said.

Rio Blanco County also encountered several vials that contained fewer doses than they expected. Those missing doses were reported in the state’s database of discarded vaccines, making the number of discarded doses “artificially high,” county health representatives said.

“We found that three boxes of Moderna with a particular lot number that we received presented with just under the full 10 doses. We have also had lots that contained some vials with 11 doses that would not have been counted towards our allocations. Rio Blanco County uses best practice guidelines provided by ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) when drawing up doses to be administered to patients, with full dose administration and safety as our top priority,” said Thomson and Harvey.

Most of the wasted vaccines in the state, however, occurred due to a machine malfunction in Pueblo, causing the loss of 300 doses, and a power outage ruined 167 doses, according to state data, at a Kaiser Permanente facility in Lakewood.

“Those kind of instances, yeah, they’re disappointing, and I think that the providers are disappointed they happened too, but you can’t plan for everything. You can learn from these instances and make sure you put processes into place to make sure they don’t happen again,” said Roth.