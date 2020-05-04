Aurora paramedic honored after death while volunteering in NYC

DENVER — A retired Colorado paramedic who died from coronavirus after volunteering to help combat the pandemic in New York City was being honored Sunday as his body was returned to Denver.

Paul Cary, who was 66 and had worked for decades as a firefighter paramedic in Aurora, died April 30, a month after he began working in New York.

A large procession of fire trucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles drove from the Denver airport after Cary’s body was returned Sunday night.

Officials wear face masks as they wait for the start of a service for paramedic Paul Cary after his body arrived from New York late Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Denver. Cary died from coronavirus after volunteering to help combat the pandemic in New York City. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Aurora, Colo., firefighter Tom Johnson stands at attention as the United Airlines flight carrying the body of retired paramedic Paul Cary arrives at Denver International Airport on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Denver. Cary died from coronavirus after volunteering to help combat the pandemic in New York City. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP, Pool)

Ambulnz paramedics and Aurora firefighters salute as the casket carrying the body of paramedic Paul Cary is removed from a plane at Denver International Airport on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Denver. Cary died from coronavirus after volunteering to help combat the pandemic in New York City. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP, Pool)

Workers watch a large procession of emergency vehicles follow the ambulance carrying the body of retired paramedic Paul Cary late Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Denver. Cary died from coronavirus after volunteering to help combat the pandemic in New York City. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

People watch as a large procession of emergency vehicles follows the ambulance carrying the body of retired paramedic Paul Cary after its arrival in Denver from New York on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Cary died from coronavirus after volunteering to help combat the pandemic in New York City. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The procession of emergency vehicles for retired paramedic Paul Cary makes its way out of Denver International Airport on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Denver. Cary died from coronavirus after volunteering to help combat the pandemic in New York City. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP, Pool)

A procession of emergency vehicles follows the ambulance carrying the body of retired paramedic Paul Cary after its arrival from New York late Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Denver. Cary died from coronavirus after volunteering to help combat the pandemic in New York City. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Gov. Jared Polis said Cary had “heroically” served his community and country and traveled thousands of miles to help others.