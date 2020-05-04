Aurora paramedic honored after death while volunteering in NYC

DENVER — A retired Colorado paramedic who died from coronavirus after volunteering to help combat the pandemic in New York City was being honored Sunday as his body was returned to Denver.
Paul Cary, who was 66 and had worked for decades as a firefighter paramedic in Aurora, died April 30, a month after he began working in New York.
A large procession of fire trucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles drove from the Denver airport after Cary’s body was returned Sunday night.
Gov. Jared Polis said Cary had “heroically” served his community and country and traveled thousands of miles to help others.