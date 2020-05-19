Anyone with Coronavirus symptoms can get a test in Colorado, Governor says

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. ––Adequate testing for COVID–19 has been America’s white whale through the global pandemic. Hundreds of millions of tests are needed for the economy to begin to reopen, public health experts say.

On Monday, Governor Jared Polis said Colorado has reached its goal of testing as many as 10,000 people each day––enough for anyone with symptoms and any health care worker, first-responder, essential employees working closely with the public, and nursing home employee to get a test whenever they want one.

“The economy is about confidence and it’s about making sure people know the virus is contained at a level where they can go about their daily lives without great risk,” Polis said.

100,000 tests have come from South Korea in the past week. Polis says there are enough reagents and swabs to test up to 10,000 people per day in the state.

Testing helps identify patients who are symptomatic or not, identify when a patient is infected, and helps public health contact tracers determine who might be at risk of infection based on who a patient has been in contact with.

Polis says, the state’s largest assisted living facilities will also begin to have private testing for employees.

“A test is a picture of a moment in time,” he said. “We are developing ways to go back and test the same people, ideally once a week, it might be every two weeks initially because we want to continually screen out anybody who might have contracted the virus and test positive but be asymptomatic to prevent some of those outbreaks.”

Testing is of no cost to the people who get them. Co-pays and out-of-pocket costs were waived for them as part of an executive order by Polis.

Privately operated test sites by Kroger and Walmart add to the more than 35 test sites the Colorado Department of Health and Environment say are around the state.

The governor also pushed for local governments to work together with its restaurants to find ways to create additional seating outside of their buildings.

“If city’s value having restaurants and keeping them in businesses as part of their quality of life, it’s really important that they open their sidewalks, parking lots and/or streets in the next few weeks.” Polis said.

May 25 Polis says he will announce the day restaurants can open. He chose that day because data from the end of “stay-at-home” and start of “safer-at-home” will be mostly in; giving him and the state’s public health experts insight into how the COVID––19 has spread after restrictions would ease.

Polis warns, without people taking responsibility for their actions, that date could be pushed further.

“That’s what’s going to get us through this,” Polis explained. “We can’t go back to how we lived in January and February. We need to limit our social contacts, stay six feet away from others where you can wear a mask when you’re in public. The more Coloradans do that, the more we will suppress the virus, and the more that our economy will recover rapidly.”