Coloradans with certain at-risk conditions now able to receive antibody treatments for COVID-19

This photo provided by Eli Lilly shows the drug bamlanivimab. On Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, the company said that the two-antibody combo of bamlanivimab and etesevimab reduced the risk of hospitalizations or death by 70% in newly diagnosed, non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk of serious illness because of age or other health conditions. (Eli Lilly via AP)

COLORADO — Coloradans with at risk conditions may be eligible to receive antibody treatments at infusion centers and hospitals across the state, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.

Antibody treatments are for those with an onset of symptoms within 10 days, who have mild to moderate COVID-19 and are not hospitalized, but who are at risk of developing severe COVID-19 based on their prior at-risk conditions.

The infusions are doses of Bamlanivimab or the combination product Casirivimab and Imdevimab (Regeneron).

Each treatment requires one infusion, administered over an hour, followed by one hour of post-infusion monitoring.

The medications are free, and administration fees are paid for through Medicaid, Medicare, and many health insurance plans.

If you have tested positive for COVID-19 and you are an individual at risk of developing severe COVID-19 due to your age or one of the medical conditions listed below, contact your provider to see if you are eligible for a prescription.

The CDPHE website lists more details on eligible individuals.

At the time of your appointment, you must be symptom free and wear a mask inside of the treatment center.

The fusion centers are spread out across the state of Colorado:

The CDPHE expects regular weekly shipments of bamlanivimab and casirivimab and imdevimab averaging around 1,000 doses of bamlanivimab and 250 doses of casirivimab/imdevimab doses.