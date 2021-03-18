Amended Public Health Order updates COVID dial framework

The new six-color dial goes into effect Friday. / Courtesy Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recently issued updates to the COVID-19 dial framework.

The updates including implementing a “buffer” that allows counties to exceed their dial level’s disease incident metric and remain in their current level as long as they do not exceed the minimum of the next more restrict Dial level’s incidence rate by more than 15% for 5 consecutive days. In addition, the updates provide for increased capacities, including:

Restaurants and seated indoor events (including at casinos) in Level Blue (currently Teller County) may expand capacity to 225 people without using the distancing space calculator.

Restaurants and seated indoor events (including at casinos) in Level Yellow may expand capacity to 150 people without using the distancing space calculator.

Last Call for alcohol in restaurants has been expanded in all levels:

Level Blue: 2:00AM

Level Yellow: 1:00AM

Level Orange: 12:00AM

Level Red: 10:00PM

Masks may be removed in classroom settings for purposes of playing a musical instrument that cannot otherwise be played while wearing a mask; students must continue to physically distance. Performers wearing masks must maintain a distance of 12 feet from spectators; performers not wearing masks must maintain a distance of 25 feet from spectators.

Teller County residents interested in receiving vaccination information, please see www.tellercovid.com which links to the interactive vaccination interest form.