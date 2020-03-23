Alliance for Kids holding supply drive for Colorado Springs childcare centers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — While most businesses are closing, childcare centers are staying open. They provide critical services for essential workers like doctors and nurses, and they need supplies, too.

Local organization Alliance for Kids is hosting a drive for essentials like cleaning supplies, gloves, and toilet paper for childcare centers.

Donations can be dropped off at the Community Partnership for Child Development’s Head Start Building at 2340 Robinson Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 23 and 24.