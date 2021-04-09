All active-duty service members now eligible to receive COVID vaccine at Fort Carson

FILE – U.S. Army medic Kristen Rogers of Waxhaw, N.C. fills syringes with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson will begin offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to all active duty service members starting Friday at the special events center on post.

Active duty service members should contact their chain of command in order to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Fort Carson also announced Friday that all DOD beneficiaries ages 18 and up will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 19. More information will be provided when appointments become available.

In the meantime, eligible beneficiaries are encouraged to seek the vaccine off post. To find a vaccine location in El Paso County, visit the county health department website.

Eligible beneficiaries who are 18 and up and have an increased risk for COVID-19, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, remain eligible to receive vaccinations at the Special Events Center. These beneficiaries can schedule appointments through the Colorado Military Health System Access to Care Line at 719-526-2273.

VA-enrolled veterans are eligible to receive the vaccine through the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System.